Advanced search

Police issue warning over suspected hare coursing

PUBLISHED: 15:01 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 19 November 2020

Essex Police have been taking action against hare coursing activities. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police have been taking action against hare coursing activities. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

A man has been issued with a community protection warning for hare coursing in Felsted.

Officers from the Essex Police Rural Engagement Team were on patrol when they saw suspected hare coursing on land off Dunmow Road on November 12.

Police work closely with rural and farming communities and partner agencies to combat this issue which was banned in 2004. Hare coursing also damages crops.

This year the team has already reported a number of people for hare coursing, have seized vehicles, and reported drivers for various traffic offences.

They also helped to rehome abandoned coursing dogs that were being mistreated.

If you spot hare coursing in progress, call 999.

To share information about something that has already happened, call 101 or submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Alternatively, call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Use of electric car charging points at Stansted Mountfitchet train station soars

Stansted Mountfitchet rail station. Picture: Saffron Photo

Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Use of electric car charging points at Stansted Mountfitchet train station soars

Stansted Mountfitchet rail station. Picture: Saffron Photo

Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Police issue warning over suspected hare coursing

Essex Police have been taking action against hare coursing activities. Picture: Essex Police

Please help us to brighten up Christmas!

From our archive: Christmas lights

Shop Local: Sofas with the personal touch

Matt Abbott of The Sofa Design Studio, Great Dunmow. Picture: THE SOFA DESIGN STUDIO

Shop Local: Christmas pet gifts in stock at Happy Tails

Happy Tails in Great Dunmow. Picture: Jo Rosewell

District council’s accounts will not be signed off this month, sparking war of words

Uttlesford District Council.