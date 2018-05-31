Extra funds from Essex County Council to help families get counselling and therapy after pandemic

Extra funds to help families in Essex get counselling and therapy after the Covid pandemic

Extra funds to help families get counselling for children, young people and adults during the COVID-19 pandemic are offered by Essex County Council.

The Family Innovation Fund-Xtra is to boost children’s mental health, healthy relationships and coping with change. The help is for birth to 19 and up to 25 for those with special educational needs or disabilities.

Support can be delivered one-on-one, through group work, as a family group, or as a couple. To receive it, people need to contact one of six organisations. The Wilderness Foundation offers counselling and therapeutic support, and may bring nature, art and other creative tools into sessions. Appointments 9am-5pm Monday - Friday. Evenings and weekends by appointment. Contact 0300 1233073 or info@wildernessfoundation.org.uk

Renew Counselling, for all ages. Appointments Monday – Friday 10am – 5pm and Monday-Thursday 5pm-8pm. Saturdays by appointment. Contact 01245 359353 or hilary@renew-us.org

Open Door, coaching, counselling and mediation. Appointments, Monday-Thursday 9am-7pm, Friday 9am-5pm. Saturday and Sunday by appointment. Contact 01375 390040 or Fifxtra@opendoorservices.org

Relate, mediation and counselling. Appointments, 9am-9pm Monday- Friday and 9am-5pm on Saturdays. Contact 01245 676930 or 01708 441722 or enquiries@relatelnee.org.uk

YMCA, can help families identify beneficial strategies and solutions for their needs in individual, group or family sessions. Appointments, Monday – Friday and Saturdays by agreement. Contact 01245 355677 or sarah.daniels@ymcachelmsford.org.uk

Evolve Intervention, provides early intervention for children and young people through mentoring, coaching, group work and tuition. Appointments, Monday -Friday 9am to 6pm, with some availability between 6pm- 8pm and on Saturdays 10am to 4pm. Contact us on 01245 526069 or info@evolve-intervention.com

Councillor Louise McKinlay, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “We are pleased to build on the current support available in Essex to offer families a little extra help at this challenging time.

“We know that the effects of the pandemic will be felt for a long time, even as the world gradually returns to normal. It’s therefore vital that we have early support in place to help families address any concerns they face now, but also so that they are better equipped to face potential challenges later down the line.

“I would encourage any young people, parents and carers to find out more if they feel like they need a little extra help.”