Rain and snow cause flooding around Essex

PUBLISHED: 17:15 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 04 December 2020

Parts of Essex have been hit by flooding, including an area around Great Bardfield school.

Following a period of rain and snowfall, gardens in residential properties near the school in Braintree Road were flooded and water also went into the playground.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “There is a big puddle in the playground but pupils have been in classes today and we do not expect disruption.”

People in large parts of Essex found themselves waking up to snow this morning with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

Residents have also reported heavy water on roads in and out of Great Dunmow and that a broken down car on the approach into the town has caused congestion.

Essex Police tweeted: “There is lots of localised flooding today owing to the weather. “There are multiple road closures in place by Police and Highways. Please allow extra time for your journeys today.”

Rain and snow cause flooding around Essex

