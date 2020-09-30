Finchingfield gallery owner is looking for colouring book submissions, raising money for CREAMER

A Finchingfield gallery owner is celebrating her first year in business by asking the community to design pages that can be coloured in.

The best designs will be printed in a book that will be sold.

Profits raised from the book will be donated to Freshwell Health Centre for the CREAMER Fund (Community Resource Equipment and Medical Equipment Reserve Fund), which provides health resources and equipment to the community.

Wonky Wheel gallery owner Mary Turley said that designs created by the community could be any number of things, from animals, plants and flowers to geometric shapes or people.

From the submissions, winnerw will be chosen in three categories, and announced on December 5.

The categories are age three to 10 years, and age 11 to 17 where the winners will receive colouring materials. There is also an 18+ category whose prize is a learn how to paint and develop drawing skills session with local artist Helen Wiseman.

Mary said the idea for the colouring-in designs came about because people are staying home more, and people are perhaps looking for something different to do rather than watching television or reading a book.

“I think being creative in general is a really good way to relax and unwind from whatever you are going through in life,” she said.

She is designing the cover, and is working collaboratively with Helen Wiseman to create the back cover.

“I want this to be successful, to raise as many funds for the local community as we possibly can. “The more people that design a page the more pages will go in, the more money we will raise.

“That’s my objective. I want to put something back into the community. It’s such an important aspect for me.”

Mary added: “I wasn’t sure what to expect in my first year, but I wouldn’t change it.”

Entry to the competition is free and entrants should create their design, drawn in black and white, on the special competition entry form.

The closing date is November 15.

Pick up your free entry form from the gallery on The Green or download it from the website www.wonky-wheel.co.uk.

Artist Helen Wiseman will also be appearing in an Instagram Live event hosted at the gallery on Friday, October 2 from 6.30pm.

There are also events planned for Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. See the gallery’s website for details.

