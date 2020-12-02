Published: 12:59 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020

Farleigh Hospice, which provides hospice care to people affected by life-limiting illnesses and bereavement across mid Essex. Picture: FARLEIGH HOSPICE - Credit: Farleigh Hospice

Farleigh Hospice holds its first ever online Light Up A Life service on Saturday (December 5) at 2pm.

The short service is open to all and includes readings and performances from across the community.

Join on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/FarleighHospice or through the hospice’s YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/FarleighHospice.

The mid Essex hospice is launching an online Light Up A Life memory page, where people can remember their loved ones by sharing memories, pictures, and thoughts.

To share a memory of someone special or to make a donation to the hospice visit: ema.gives/Farleigh

Farleigh will send a bespoke Light Up A Life Christmas tree decoration to everyone who donates.

Alison Stevens, the hospice chief executive, said: “We know that Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for those of us who have lost someone special.

“Our annual Light Up A Life service has always offered our local community the opportunity to come together, to reflect, and offer comfort and support during what can be a difficult time of the year.

“Due to social distancing, we have moved the service online, but we hope we can still offer the unity and togetherness these wonderful services are so well known for.”