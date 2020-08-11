Gallery

Eight year old is invited to see work at a new retirement village take shape at Polly’s Field in Bocking

Polly Darby aged 8 and Councillor John Spence at Polly's Field Retirement Village development in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

An eight year old who shares the same name as a new retirement village being built in Bocking got a see the site for herself.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group at Polly's Field Retirement Village site in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society The group at Polly's Field Retirement Village site in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Abbeyfield, the charity behind the development, welcomed Polly Darby and her mum to Church Lane.

Polly’s family got in touch with them when they saw the hoardings going up around the site.

They watched the Lord Lieutenant for Essex Jennifer Tolhurst lay a brick engraved with the Lord Lieutenant’s name and the date to mark the start of building work.

The day’s events were led by Abbeyfield chairman Ian Norgett, and Polly and her mum also met and chatted with Councillor John Spence, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for Health and Adult social care and Mrs Spence.

Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst laid an engraved brick to mark the start of building work at Polly's Field Retirement Village, Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst laid an engraved brick to mark the start of building work at Polly's Field Retirement Village, Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

After the brick laying ceremony there were speeches, then refreshments at Great Bradfords House which is also run by Abbeyfield, and looked at the highly detailed 3D model of the new village.

The development is due to be completed in early 2022.

Cllr John Spence said: “It’s wonderful to enable older people, of which we will have increasing numbers, to live independently where they want to be, to live in the communities where they want to be, close to the friends that they are used to being with.”

It is part of the Essex Housing programme with developments across the county, and is being supported through grant finance from Essex County Council.

Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst and Councillor John Spence and Mrs Spence look at a model of the Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst and Councillor John Spence and Mrs Spence look at a model of the Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Polly’s Field Retirement Village is being created by The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society.

The development will have 99 apartments made up of 39 one bedroom apartments and 60 two bedroom apartments.

The new development offers independent living but supported accommodation if residents need help within their own apartment, with an on-site team available to provide emergency care and support, 24 hours a day.

The retirement village facilities are to include a range of services such as a gym, village hall, activities room, a hairdressing and beauty salon, and bistro/restaurant, designed to combat loneliness and improve the social lives of people who live there.

The special brick marking the occasion in Bocking, Essex. Picture: Abbeyfield The special brick marking the occasion in Bocking, Essex. Picture: Abbeyfield

You may also want to watch: