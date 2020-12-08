Gallery

First Electric Forecourt in the UK opens in Great Notley

Gridserve opens the UK�s first Electric Forecourt opens adjacent to Great Notley, just off the A131. Picture: GRIDSERVE Gridserve

The first Electric Forecourt in the UK has opened in Great Notley to power charge electric vehicles (EVs).

The site is the first of over 100 planned by Gridserve over the next five years in a £1bn UK-wide programme.

It can charge 36 electric vehicles simultaneously, with high power chargers that can deliver up to 350 kW of charging power, adding 200 miles of range in 20 minutes.

Together with Gridserve, the project has been funded by Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC, Innovate UK and OZEV.

Electricity is generated from both the solar power canopies above the chargers, and a network of hybrid solar farms, also operated by Gridserve.

While vehicles charge, drivers can relax and shop in state-of-the-art facilities including retail space, high-end washrooms, a wellbeing area with exercise bikes that generate electricity, and business meeting room pods.

Toddington Harper, founder and CEO of Gridserve, said: “It’s our collective responsibility to prevent greenhouse gas emissions rising further, and electric vehicles powered by clean energy represent a large part of the solution.

“However, charging has to be simple and free of anxiety, which is why we’ve designed our Electric Forecourts entirely around the needs of drivers, updating the traditional petrol station model for a net-zero carbon world and delivering the confidence people need to make the switch to electric transport today.

“Together with our charging-included electric vehicle leasing business, that we are also launching in partnership with Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC, people now have the full confidence to make the transition to an electric vehicle.”

James Cleverly, MP for Braintree, said the government is committed to increasing the take-up of electric vehicles, and has brought forward the ban on new petrol or diesel to 2030.

“Gridserve’s Electric Forecourt is the most advanced charging facility in the world and is pioneering the world-class infrastructure required to support our policies and drive the confidence we need to make the move to sustainable transport in the UK.”

Gridserve is also hiring electric vehicle enthusiasts to help educate people about electric vehicles, and arrange test drives, with the aim of providing people with the support to make the transition to an all-electric future.

