Published: 5:00 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 7:29 PM December 14, 2020

Coroner for Essex retires after 20 years in role

Highly respected Senior Coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray OBE, is retiring after 20 years in the post. Mrs Beasley-Murray will step down early next year and be replaced by Lincoln Brookes, who has worked as an Area Coroner for Essex for almost a year. Over the years, she has presided over many cases of national and international importance and served as national president of the Coroners Society of England and Wales in 2018-2019. Well known for her commitment to press and public access to hearings, Mrs Beasley-Murray said it had been a “tremendous privilege” to serve the county of Essex. She added: “Throughout, as an independent judicial officer, I have been serving the bereaved and others affected by often the most tragic of circumstances. “It has been an honour to have been able to engage with people all over the county.” With more than 7,500 reported deaths a year, Essex is one of the busiest and most complex jurisdictions in the country. Mrs Beasley-Murray expressed gratitude for the support she had received from Essex Police at all levels, as well as Essex County Council, and acknowledged the encouragement given by the county’s Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriffs. She added “I also want to express my deep gratitude to my coronial team: my two area coroners and three assistant coroners, together with the coroners’ officers and administrative staff. “I need too to express my appreciation to the Essex Coroners Court Support Service, which for seventeen years has been staffed by a dedicated team of volunteers.” After completing a law degree at Queen Mary University of London, Mr Brookes worked for 27 years as a barrister, before becoming a full-time coroner. He said: “It is a great honour to be selected for the post of Senior Coroner for Essex. I hope to carry out my duties in the exemplary manner of Mrs Beasley-Murray, who has set a very high standard as Senior Coroner.” Mrs Beasley-Murray added: “I have worked with Mr Brookes for almost a year and am confident that I am leaving the Essex Coroner Service in capable hands.”