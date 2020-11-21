Published: 8:00 AM November 21, 2020 Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020

Essex should build at least three new park and ride sites by 2030, a climate commission recommendation has said.

Surface transport in the UK emits more greenhouse gases than any other industry or sector.

In Essex, transport is responsible for almost a third of greenhouse gas emissions, the majority of which are from cars.

A lack of active and sustainable travel options also has a profoundly negative impact on public health – 75 percent of children are inactive and 32 percent of parents indicate that the school run is almost as stressful as their jobs, according to the county council’s Essex Climate Action Commission.

As part of longer term goals, Essex County Council (ECC) should build three new subsidy-free Park and Choose sites by 2030, introduce 20 low traffic neighbourhoods per year from 2022 to 2030 and introduce an additional 20 school streets per year to 2050, says the commission.

It also urges a series of “quick wins” including notably introducing six e-scooter pilot schemes across the county by the end of 2020.

An emissions charging and/or parking charge scheme is also urged in town centres.

A statement from the commission added: “The commission is pleased to see many net zero initiatives already underway in areas such as active travel, public transport, decarbonisation (e.g. LED streets lighting), warm tarmac and place-based solutions (such as creating new hubs to promote local active travel).

“ECC and a significant majority of district, borough and city councils are already implementing measures to enable walking and cycling and opening up high streets safely responding to Covid-19 and are waiting to hear from government about further funding to scale this up in five locations.”