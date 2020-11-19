Advanced search

Eco recommendations include Park and Ride sites and e-scooters

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 November 2020

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

ANDRA MACIUCA

Essex should build at least three new park and ride sites by 2030, a climate commission recommendation has said.

Surface transport in the UK emits more greenhouse gases than any other industry or sector.

In Essex, transport is responsible for almost a third of greenhouse gas emissions, the majority of which are from cars.

A lack of active and sustainable travel options also has a profoundly negative impact on public health – 75 percent of children are inactive and 32 percent of parents indicate that the school run is almost as stressful as their jobs, according to the county council’s Essex Climate Action Commission.

As part of longer term goals, Essex County Council (ECC) should build three new subsidy-free Park and Choose sites by 2030, introduce 20 low traffic neighbourhoods per year from 2022 to 2030 and introduce an additional 20 school streets per year to 2050, says the commission.

It also urges a series of “quick wins” including notably introducing six e-scooter pilot schemes across the county by the end of 2020.

An emissions charging and/or parking charge scheme is also urged in town centres.

A statement from the commission added: “The commission is pleased to see many net zero initiatives already underway in areas such as active travel, public transport, decarbonisation (e.g. LED streets lighting), warm tarmac and place-based solutions (such as creating new hubs to promote local active travel).

“ECC and a significant majority of district, borough and city councils are already implementing measures to enable walking and cycling and opening up high streets safely responding to Covid-19 and are waiting to hear from government about further funding to scale this up in five locations.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Use of electric car charging points at Stansted Mountfitchet train station soars

Stansted Mountfitchet rail station. Picture: Saffron Photo

Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Use of electric car charging points at Stansted Mountfitchet train station soars

Stansted Mountfitchet rail station. Picture: Saffron Photo

Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Eco recommendations include Park and Ride sites and e-scooters

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Stansted Airport temporarily closed terminal at night

London Stansteds terminal building Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Santa’s Sleigh is heading your way

Santa's Sleigh is heading to Great Dunmow and district. Picture: GREAT DUNMOW ROUND TABLE

Changes set to come in for who deals with the county’s waste

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Four Saffron Walden women set up Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank

Left to right: Cath Pargeter, Madi Wilkie, and Emma Bastin. Photo: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank.