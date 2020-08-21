Advanced search

Essex families are offered back to school support

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 August 2020

Back to school support is being offered to Essex families.

Essex County CouncilEssex County Council

Essex County Council will post links to support, resources and organisations that can help on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Information can also be found on the essex.gov.uk website - search for Staying Well Children and Families.

Cllr Louise McKinlay, the council’s cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “We know that not only will many young people be feeling nervous about returning, many parents and carers will also be feeling apprehensive about sending their child back and may be unsure of how best to support their child.

“This is why we’ve made every effort to ensure there is a wide range support in place. I would encourage anyone who might be struggling, or who might just need that little bit of extra help, to find out more.”

Essex County Council invested around £240,000 into 21,600 free activity camp sessions during the six-week summer holiday to help children to stay active and connected, as well as supporting them to get back into a structured routine.

