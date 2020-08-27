Advanced search

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance chief executive shortlisted for Charity Times award

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 August 2020

Jane Gurney, Chief Executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

The chief executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance has been shortlisted for Charity Leader of the Year in the Charity Times Awards 2020.

Jane Gurney, who has led the charity since 2003, is one of seven people shortlisted. The winner will be announced on September 3.

Jane said: “It is such a privilege to lead such a committed and dedicated team and I’m delighted to be considered for this prestigious award.

“I would like to thank everyone whose hard work, dedication and passion has helped to make Essex & Herts Air Ambulance what it is today.

“Being recognised in this way is a real validation of the work my team and I have put in to continually develop the charity and improving the life-saving service we provide to the patients who need it the most.”

Jane joined EHAAT when pre-hospital care was provided by paramedics and delivered across one county by a single helicopter.

EHAAT now has two helicopters, four rapid response vehicles, Pre-hospital Care Doctors and Critical Care Paramedics across two counties, around the clock 365 days a year.

Since March 2019 the charity’s helicopters and RRVs have carried blood supplies to allow potentially life-saving blood transfusions.

EHAAT is building of a new airbase at North Weald Airfield, due to be operational by summer 2021.

