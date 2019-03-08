Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE OF APPEAL UNDER ARTICLES 13 AND 36

Proposed development at: Land East of Parsonage Road, Takeley I give notice that Endurance Estates Land Promotion Ltd, having applied to Uttlesford District Council for outline planning permission with all matters reserved except access, for development of a care home

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England)

Order 2015 NOTICE OF APPEAL UNDER ARTICLES 13 AND 36

Proposed development at: Land East of Parsonage Road, Takeley I give notice that Endurance Estates Land Promotion Ltd, having applied to Uttlesford District Council for outline planning permission with all matters reserved except access, for development of a care home (use class C2) with up to 66 bed spaces, including vehicular and pedestrian access, parking, infrastructure, landscaping and associated works, is appealing to the Secretary of State against the decision of the Council.

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this appeal should write to The Planning Inspectorate Temple Quay House 2 The Square Bristol BS1 6PN by 22 August 2019. If you decide to make representations, you should make it clear that you are an owner of the appeal site or tenant of an agricultural holding on the site and you should give the site address

*"owner" means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years, or in the case of development consisting of the winning or working of minerals, a person entitled to an interest in a mineral in the land (other than oil, gas, coal, gold or silver). *"tenant" means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed: Jamie Roberts, Pegasus Group. On behalf of: Endurance Estates Land Promotion Ltd.

Date: 1 August 2019. Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.