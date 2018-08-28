Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash in Thaxted

PUBLISHED: 11:16 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 11 January 2019

Two-vehicle crash in Thaxted. Picture: PCSO JAMES GRAHAM

Two-vehicle crash in Thaxted. Picture: PCSO JAMES GRAHAM

Archant

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles near the B1051 in Thaxted yesterday (January 10).

East of England Ambulance Service sent a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an ambulance.

A spokesman said no-one required hospital treatment and Essex Police were also in attendance.

PCSO James Graham tweeted: “Fortunately nobody seriously hurt.”

Most Read

Car crash outside children’s play barn in Dunmow

Crime news

Person dies after being hit by train near Sawbridgeworth

British Transport Police officers attended the scene. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police want to speak to this man following indecent exposure incidents in Little Canfield

Do you recognise this man? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Disruptions expected this afternoon after person hit by train between Bishop’s Stortford and Broxbourne

Greater Anglia announced that a man had been hit by a train between Bishop's Stortford and Broxbourne.

Man in hospital with life-changing injuries after colliding with roundabout

A police investigation is ongoing following the one vehicle collision.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Police want to speak to this man following indecent exposure incidents in Little Canfield

Do you recognise this man? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Developer unveils bid for hundreds of new homes in Flitch Green

Plans have been submitted for more than 200 homes in Flitch Green.

Plans for crematorium in Little Dunmow unveiled

A proposal for how the building will look. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash in Thaxted

Two-vehicle crash in Thaxted. Picture: PCSO JAMES GRAHAM

Man in hospital with life-changing injuries after colliding with roundabout

A police investigation is ongoing following the one vehicle collision.
Drive 24