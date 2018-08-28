Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash in Thaxted

Two-vehicle crash in Thaxted. Picture: PCSO JAMES GRAHAM Archant

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles near the B1051 in Thaxted yesterday (January 10).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East of England Ambulance Service sent a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an ambulance.

A spokesman said no-one required hospital treatment and Essex Police were also in attendance.

PCSO James Graham tweeted: “Fortunately nobody seriously hurt.”