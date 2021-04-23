Elsenham WI transfixed but can't work out magician's tricks
- Credit: Elsenham WI
Gold star member of the Inner Magic Circle, Steve Price joined Elsenham WI to perform the online show he calls ‘Virtually Impossible.’
Steve has been a professional magician for over 15 years and would usually be entertaining people on cruise ships, at corporate events and private functions.
The pandemic has, of course, forced entertainers to think differently about how they reach their audiences.
Elsenham members and guests, including partners, children, and grandchildren were transfixed as they tried to work out how Steve did his tricks.
Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: "I am delighted that we were able to organise such an entertaining show with a very talented magician for our members and guests to enjoy from home."
Elsenham WI has a full programme of activities and welcomes guests and new members. Email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
