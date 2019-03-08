Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Egg-travanganza! Families flock to annual egg hunt in High Easter

PUBLISHED: 09:03 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 24 April 2019

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

More than 200 children and their families took part in the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the very aplty named village of High Easter, on Monday.

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Funds raised from the day will go to the High Easter Village Hall Fund and The High Easter Senior Residents Club, who will receive £234.35 each.

After the hunt, participants returned to the village hall for refreshments served by Janice Green and her helpers.

Organiser Brian Hockley said: “Rose Parnell made a wonderful Easter chocolate bouquet for raffle which raised £68. Thanks must also go to Sara and Lucy at the Snug Café for collecting bookings for the hunt, Wiltshire Farm Foods for the use of a van for getting the eggs to High Easter, Kevin and Steve for putting the 32 crates, full of eggs in the shade and Ed Gray who once did a grand job being the Easter Chick.”

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Most Read

Essex Police appealing for witnesses after Little Hallingbury crash

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a collision in Little Hallingbury yesterday afternoon.

Driver sought after cyclist is injured in collision near Takeley

Villagers all in a flap! Hundreds turn out for annual Rayne Duck Race

The annual Rayne Duck Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Egg-travanganza! Families flock to annual egg hunt in High Easter

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fire at youth club in Stansted ‘started deliberately’

Firefighters extinguished two fires on the roof of Stansted Youth Centre. Picture: ESSEX FIRE

Most Read

Essex Police appealing for witnesses after Little Hallingbury crash

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a collision in Little Hallingbury yesterday afternoon.

Driver sought after cyclist is injured in collision near Takeley

Villagers all in a flap! Hundreds turn out for annual Rayne Duck Race

The annual Rayne Duck Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Egg-travanganza! Families flock to annual egg hunt in High Easter

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fire at youth club in Stansted ‘started deliberately’

Firefighters extinguished two fires on the roof of Stansted Youth Centre. Picture: ESSEX FIRE

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Fire at youth club in Stansted ‘started deliberately’

Firefighters extinguished two fires on the roof of Stansted Youth Centre. Picture: ESSEX FIRE

Egg-travanganza! Families flock to annual egg hunt in High Easter

Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

New scheme sees extra police deployed on M11 to stem rise in serious collisions

Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) has funded a pilot scheme which will see more roads policing officers on the M11. Picture: SERP

Date set for Stansted Airport extraordinary meeting

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Essex Police appealing for witnesses after Little Hallingbury crash

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a collision in Little Hallingbury yesterday afternoon.
Drive 24