Egg-travanganza! Families flock to annual egg hunt in High Easter
PUBLISHED: 09:03 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 24 April 2019
Roger King
More than 200 children and their families took part in the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the very aplty named village of High Easter, on Monday.
Fun at the High Easter egg hunt. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Funds raised from the day will go to the High Easter Village Hall Fund and The High Easter Senior Residents Club, who will receive £234.35 each.
After the hunt, participants returned to the village hall for refreshments served by Janice Green and her helpers.
Organiser Brian Hockley said: “Rose Parnell made a wonderful Easter chocolate bouquet for raffle which raised £68. Thanks must also go to Sara and Lucy at the Snug Café for collecting bookings for the hunt, Wiltshire Farm Foods for the use of a van for getting the eggs to High Easter, Kevin and Steve for putting the 32 crates, full of eggs in the shade and Ed Gray who once did a grand job being the Easter Chick.”
