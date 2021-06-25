Gallery
Revealed: the winners of an art contest entered by 12 schools
- Credit: E Gemmill / Felsted School art competition
An art competition that attracted 115 entries from 12 schools has announced its winners.
Felsted School's art competition was open to students aged four to 16.
Their free art masterclasses are still available to view online alongside the winning entries.
Judges Elizabeth Jackson, Head of Art at Felsted Senior School, and Sarah Mitchell, Head of Art at Felsted Prep School, said: “We were so impressed with the creativity of each entry.
"It was lovely to be able to inspire them to explore different art styles around the theme of nature. We hope to run a similar competition again next year.”
Key stage 1 winners: E Melliss, Beechwood Park School, Markyate in Hertfordshire; A Miesner, Beechwood Park School; O Horghidan from Felsted Primary School; R Piek from The Christian School in Takeley.
You may also want to watch:
Key Stage 2 winners: M Girdham from Daiglen School in Buckhurst Hill; O Aghajanoff from Felsted Prep; E Francis from Felsted Primary; E Gemmill from Great Sampford Primary.
Key Stage 3 winners: D Patel, Heath Mount School, Watton-at Stone, Hertford; L Wimsey from Heath Mount School.
Most Read
- 1 Police appeal as driver seriously hurt in three-car crash
- 2 Air ambulance and four land vehicles called to Essex emergency
- 3 In pictures: Stebbing tractor run 2021
- 4 Two taken to hospital after Little Dunmow collision
- 5 In pictures: First ever Summer Solstice Sundown festival a hit
- 6 This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on June 24, 2021
- 7 Motion of no confidence - may be held behind closed doors
- 8 The 2021 Stebbing Tractor Run route
- 9 Bicycle trip will travel the length of UK
- 10 Debut Dunmow festival set for sellout success
All participants received a certificate and winners also received a £50 CASS art voucher.
The schools who submitted entries were: Beechwood Park, Felsted Primary, Heath Mount, Magna Carta Primary, St Mary's Nursery, The Takeley Christian School, Daiglen School, Great Sampford Primary School, Bishop's Stortford College, Loyola Prep and Felsted Prep School.