Gallery

Published: 1:40 PM June 25, 2021

An art competition that attracted 115 entries from 12 schools has announced its winners.

Felsted School's art competition was open to students aged four to 16.

Their free art masterclasses are still available to view online alongside the winning entries.

Judges Elizabeth Jackson, Head of Art at Felsted Senior School, and Sarah Mitchell, Head of Art at Felsted Prep School, said: “We were so impressed with the creativity of each entry.

"It was lovely to be able to inspire them to explore different art styles around the theme of nature. We hope to run a similar competition again next year.”

Key stage 1 winners: E Melliss, Beechwood Park School, Markyate in Hertfordshire; A Miesner, Beechwood Park School; O Horghidan from Felsted Primary School; R Piek from The Christian School in Takeley.

Key Stage 1 winners included O Horghidan from Felsted Primary School - Credit: O Horghidan / Felsted School art competition

You may also want to watch:

Key Stage 2 winners: M Girdham from Daiglen School in Buckhurst Hill; O Aghajanoff from Felsted Prep; E Francis from Felsted Primary; E Gemmill from Great Sampford Primary.

Key Stage 2 winners included O Aghajanoff from Felsted Prep - Credit: O Aghajanoff / Felsted School art competition

Key Stage 2 winners included E Gemmill from Great Sampford Primary - Credit: E Gemmill / Felsted School art competition

Key Stage 3 winners: D Patel, Heath Mount School, Watton-at Stone, Hertford; L Wimsey from Heath Mount School.

All participants received a certificate and winners also received a £50 CASS art voucher.

The schools who submitted entries were: Beechwood Park, Felsted Primary, Heath Mount, Magna Carta Primary, St Mary's Nursery, The Takeley Christian School, Daiglen School, Great Sampford Primary School, Bishop's Stortford College, Loyola Prep and Felsted Prep School.



