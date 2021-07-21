Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM July 21, 2021

A Takeley Primary School teacher has shared the handwritten letters and drawings her class sent to England and Italian football teams, following Euro 2020.

The students' letters encourage England players and manager Gareth Southgate not to feel too disappointed and praise the Italian team players on their win.

One of the letters sent to the England players in Euro 2020 from Takeley Primary School's Year 2 Elder Class - Credit: Takeley Primary School

Teacher Miss Dooley of Year 2 Elder Class said students had been "a little deflated" following the game.

"The results were perhaps not what we hoped for but Elder class reflected on the football teams' achievements to reach the final.

"We wrote letters of support and praise to the football team players celebrating that they had represented England in a fantastic way and to not feel disappointed. We related these lessons to our own lives."

The class celebrated Italy's win by making pizzas.

Miss Dooley was encouraged to share their work by one of the students.

She added: "It was fantastic comradery from the children here."

One of the letters sent to the Italian players in Euro 2020 from Takeley Primary School's Year 2 Elder Class - Credit: Takeley Primary School

One of the letters sent to England manager Gareth Southgate following Euro 2020 from Takeley Primary School's Year 2 Elder Class - Credit: Takeley Primary School

A congratulations letter sent to the Italians following Euro 2020, by a student at Takeley Primary School - Credit: Takeley Primary School

A supportive letter written to Harry Kane following Euro 2020 from a student at Takeley Primary School - Credit: Takeley Primary School

A supportive letter sent to England players following Euro 2020 from Takeley Primary School's Year 2 Elder Class - Credit: Takeley Primary School

A supportive letter sent to the England Euro 2020 team, written by a student at Takeley Primary School - Credit: Takeley Primary School



