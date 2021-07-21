Gallery
The handwritten letters and drawings sent to Euro 2020's players
- Credit: Takeley Primary School
A Takeley Primary School teacher has shared the handwritten letters and drawings her class sent to England and Italian football teams, following Euro 2020.
The students' letters encourage England players and manager Gareth Southgate not to feel too disappointed and praise the Italian team players on their win.
Teacher Miss Dooley of Year 2 Elder Class said students had been "a little deflated" following the game.
"The results were perhaps not what we hoped for but Elder class reflected on the football teams' achievements to reach the final.
"We wrote letters of support and praise to the football team players celebrating that they had represented England in a fantastic way and to not feel disappointed. We related these lessons to our own lives."
You may also want to watch:
The class celebrated Italy's win by making pizzas.
Miss Dooley was encouraged to share their work by one of the students.
Most Read
- 1 Hailstones 'the size of golf balls' batter gardens in Essex
- 2 Stebbing on the verge of becoming 'small town', residents fear
- 3 The handwritten letters and drawings sent to Euro 2020's players
- 4 Fun T2 cricket match and BBQ help to celebrate Dunmow's 125th anniversary
- 5 Q&A: Campaigner and letter writer Tony Clarke
- 6 Firefighters tackle roof blaze in Bardfield
- 7 Ribbon cut as new £1.2m chemotherapy treatment centre declared open
- 8 Council unveils grounds for High Court challenge in airport row
- 9 Cool Clarke leaves Stock boiling as Aythorpe Roding claim stunning win
- 10 Residents hand water to stranded drivers after fatal M11 crash
She added: "It was fantastic comradery from the children here."