Nursery school receives 'outstanding' rating in first Ofsted inspection

A nursery school in Takeley which was only established a year ago has received an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating.

Blossom Barn Nursery in Parsonage Road was rated 'outstanding' in all categories, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes.

The report described the children as "exceptionally curious and inquisitive", and said that they show an "outstanding love of books".

"Staff have an excellent understanding of what each child knows and needs to learn next," the inspection found. "Children's needs and interests are at the heart of the extensive range of activities and experiences. Children benefit greatly from the outstanding focus placed on meeting and developing their emotional needs."

Behaviour was described as "impeccable", and the nursery was praised for its "exceptional" partnerships with parents.

Staff reported that they enjoy working at the nursery, and feel supported and valued.