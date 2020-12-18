News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Extra PE could provide a Change4Life for Stansted pupils

Matt Adams

Published: 10:13 AM December 18, 2020   
Pupils from Magna Carta Academy in Stansted taking part in the Change4Life initiative.

Pupils from Magna Carta Academy in Stansted taking part in the Change4Life initiative. - Credit: Magna Carta Academy

Stansted pupils are having additional PE lessons in an effort to change their lives.

Magna Carta Primary Academy is taking part in the Change4Life public health programme to improve children’s physical fitness, their confidence and to help with their co-operation and relationships.

Pupils in Year 1 to 4 are working to improve their agility, balance and co-ordination, as well as their teamwork skills.

Phil Dawes, BMAT director of PE and sport, said: “It’s known that PE has huge benefits for children’s physical wellbeing and exercise can help to improve children’s concentration. It can also help with their mental wellbeing through improved self-confidence and learning to compete fairly.

“The hope is the children get into good habits when they’re young that they will continue for life. This applies to nutrition and hygiene, as well as exercise and fitness."

You may also want to watch:

