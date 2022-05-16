A giant snail, sporting success and live music: school news
- Credit: Felsted School
What's been happening in Uttlesford schools, in pictures.
Felsted School
Latin, Reggae and Jazz numbers were in Felsted School's annual 'Swing into Spring’ concert.
Pupils from Prep and Senior school were involved in the Orchestras, Choirs and Bands.
The Global Jukebox started with European folk tunes from England and Italy, and then took the audience on a journey including African rhythms and melodies, Caribbean Calypso and South American Samba.
Prep Director of Music Owen Rees said it was "brilliant" to have live music again.
Howe Green House School
Reception class at Howe Green House School handled a giant African land snail during a day at The Suntrap Forest Centre in Epping Forest.
They also got hands-on with a millipede, a stick insect, a salamander and Cynthia, a 10-year-old corn snake.
The children enjoyed exploring and learning about the ancient woodland, identifying different trees and using mirrors to look up into the treetops to describe what they could see.
St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden
Children at St Thomas More School have been having a run of sporting success.
Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 swimming squads finished in first place at the District Swimming Galas at Dunmow Leisure Centre.
The Year 3 Cross Country Team took gold at the County Competition in Southend.
And the week finished with the school Archery Team winning the cup at the District Finals.
