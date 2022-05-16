News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
A giant snail, sporting success and live music: school news

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:44 PM May 16, 2022
Students performing at Felsted School's Swing into Spring concert, Felsted, Uttlesford, Essex

Students performing at Felsted School's Swing into Spring concert - Credit: Felsted School

What's been happening in Uttlesford schools, in pictures.

Felsted School

Latin, Reggae and Jazz numbers were in Felsted School's annual 'Swing into Spring’ concert.

Pupils from Prep and Senior school were involved in the Orchestras, Choirs and Bands.

Students performing at Felsted School's Swing into Spring concert, Felsted, Essex

Students performing at Felsted School's Swing into Spring concert - Credit: Felsted School

The Global Jukebox started with European folk tunes from England and Italy, and then took the audience on a journey including African rhythms and melodies, Caribbean Calypso and South American Samba.

Prep Director of Music Owen Rees said it was "brilliant" to have live music again.

Howe Green House School

Reception class at Howe Green House School handled a giant African land snail during a day at The Suntrap Forest Centre in Epping Forest.

A Reception student handles a giant African land snail during a day at The Suntrap Forest Centre in Epping Forest.

A Reception student handles a giant African land snail during a day at The Suntrap Forest Centre in Epping Forest. - Credit: Howe Green House School

They also got hands-on with a millipede, a stick insect, a salamander and Cynthia, a 10-year-old corn snake.

The children enjoyed exploring and learning about the ancient woodland, identifying different trees and using mirrors to look up into the treetops to describe what they could see.

Reception students from Howe Green House School at The Suntrap Forest Centre in Epping Forest, Essex

Reception students at The Suntrap Forest Centre in Epping Forest. - Credit: Howe Green House School

St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden

Children at St Thomas More School have been having a run of sporting success.

Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 swimming squads finished in first place at the District Swimming Galas at Dunmow Leisure Centre.

St Thomas More School students in Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 swimming squads finished in first place

St Thomas More School students in Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 swimming squads finished in first place at the District Swimming Galas at Dunmow Leisure Centre. - Credit: St Thomas More School

The Year 3 Cross Country Team took gold at the County Competition in Southend.

Gold medals for Year 3 Cross Country Team at St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden 

Gold medals for Year 3 Cross Country Team at St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden - Credit: St Thomas More School

And the week finished with the school Archery Team winning the cup at the District Finals. 

St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden: The school's Archery Team has won the cup at the District Finals.

St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden: The school's Archery Team has won the cup at the District Finals. - Credit: St Thomas More School

