Published: 7:00 AM June 30, 2021

Students at Great Dunmow Primary School had classes with a heavier emphasis on science during a special focus week.

They participated in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) tasks linked to the book they are reading.

Early Years Foundation Stage for children up to age five read Sharing A Shell and investigated the effect of vinegar on shells.

Having fun during science week at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Year 1 students built bridges using different materials linked to Three Billy Goats Gruff.

In Year 2, they read Ben Built a Butterfly and went on a bug hunt, classified animals and represented their results on a graph.

Going on a bug hunt during science week at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

The class book for Year 3 is Kensuke's Kingdom so the students had fun making rafts, building shelters and looked at purifying water.

In Year 4, they made Iron Man models using a pneumatic system and electric circuits linked to the book The Iron Man.

Linking to their Greek topic, Year 5 read Greek myths (The Trojan Horse) and made chariots and catapults.

Year 6 have been reading the book Pig Heart Boy so they made model lungs, investigated the impact of exercise and dissected a pig’s heart.

Dissecting a pig's heart during science week at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Headteacher Kevin Watts said: "There was some spectacular STEM work going on throughout the school and it was fantastic to see so many pupils fully engrossed on a scientific enquiry and using their STEM skills to complete the activity.

"It's all part of our new curriculum which highlights that all subjects in the curriculum are important.

"The way we linked it to the book that the pupils are studying in their individual classes made it even more cross-curricular."



