Felsted School student Kaylea who has achieved both the ATCL and DipABRSM - Credit: supplied

Felsted School music scholar Kaylea, 15, has achieved two music diplomas in piano and violin.

The school said it is a rare achievement to be completed at such a young age, and even rarer for two diplomas to be completed in the same term.

Kaylea's achievements, both the ATCL and DipABRSM, are equivalent to the first year of a music degree, and she is now entitled to append the titles at the end of her name.

Kaylea skipped the first level diploma (ARSM) for violin, instead opting for the DipARSM.

She was the youngest candidate at Junior Trinity taking the ATCL this summer.

The exam required a 1,000 word programme note submission, a 35 minute performance, a viva voce, and a quick study - each element needing a successful pass to complete the diploma.

Kaylea said: “It has been such an amazing experience and I have grown lots as a musician.”