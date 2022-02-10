Toby who has been awarded two scholarships at Felsted School - Credit: Felsted School

A Felsted School Sixth Former has been awarded the school's prestigious Hunter Scholarship, recognising outstanding achievements in scientific research.

Toby already holds a Wallis Scholarship for recognition of excellence in mathematics.

Toby said he was "deeply grateful".

“I have always tried to find out how things work and what things are made of, resulting in a lot of independent and self-motivated study to satisfy this curiosity.

"I am aiming to study physics or natural sciences at university level in the hopes of becoming a physicist in the field of high-energy physics."

The Hunter Scholarship is named in honour of Professor Tony Hunter, an expert in how cell growth and division are regulated, and how mutations in genes that control growth lead to cancer.

The Wallis Scholarship is named in recognition of John Wallis, most famous for introducing the symbol for infinity.





