In Pictures: School pancake races for Shrove Tuesday 2022
Published: 4:40 PM March 1, 2022
- Credit: Howe Green House School
The rain couldn't stop students having fun celebrating Shrove Tuesday with pancakes earlier today (Tuesday).
Pupils in years 5 and 6 at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury got involved in pancake relay races on the school's tennis courts.
There were thrills and a few spills while they had a 'flipping' good time!
Felsted
Felsted Prep School had pancake races and pancake flipping competitions at break time.
The Felsted School catering team also provided pancakes with lemon, sugar and maple syrup for everyone as a lunchtime dessert.
Boarders will be making pancakes in their houses as part of their evening activities tonight.