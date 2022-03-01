Gallery

Fun for pancake day at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School

The rain couldn't stop students having fun celebrating Shrove Tuesday with pancakes earlier today (Tuesday).

Pupils in years 5 and 6 at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury got involved in pancake relay races on the school's tennis courts.

There were thrills and a few spills while they had a 'flipping' good time!

Racing with a pancake in a pan on the tennis courts at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School

Shrove Tuesday fun at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School

Felsted

Felsted Prep School had pancake races and pancake flipping competitions at break time.

Felsted Prep School Year 3 students with their pancakes in pans, watched by classmates - Credit: Felsted School

Year 2 student at Felsted Prep School concentrating on not dropping her pancake in a pan for Shrove Tuesday 2022 - Credit: Felsted School

The Felsted School catering team also provided pancakes with lemon, sugar and maple syrup for everyone as a lunchtime dessert.

Boarders will be making pancakes in their houses as part of their evening activities tonight.











