News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Education

Gallery

In Pictures: School pancake races for Shrove Tuesday 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:40 PM March 1, 2022
Children holding pans for Shrove Tuesday, at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury, Hertfordshire

Fun for pancake day at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School

The rain couldn't stop students having fun celebrating Shrove Tuesday with pancakes earlier today (Tuesday).

Pupils in years 5 and 6 at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury got involved in pancake relay races on the school's tennis courts.

There were thrills and a few spills while they had a 'flipping' good time!

Racing with a pancake in a pan at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury, Hertfordshire

Racing with a pancake in a pan on the tennis courts at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School

Pancake fun at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury, Hertfordshire

Shrove Tuesday fun at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School

Felsted

Felsted Prep School had pancake races and pancake flipping competitions at break time.

Felsted Prep School Year 3 students with their pancakes in pans, watched by classmates, Felsted, Essex

Felsted Prep School Year 3 students with their pancakes in pans, watched by classmates - Credit: Felsted School

Year 2 student at Felsted Prep School concentrating on not dropping her pancake in a pan

Year 2 student at Felsted Prep School concentrating on not dropping her pancake in a pan for Shrove Tuesday 2022 - Credit: Felsted School

The Felsted School catering team also provided pancakes with lemon, sugar and maple syrup for everyone as a lunchtime dessert.

Boarders will be making pancakes in their houses as part of their evening activities tonight.




Education News
Felsted News
Dunmow News
Bishop's Stortford News

Don't Miss

A12 Boreham Interchange near Chelmsford, with arrows to Stansted Airport, Sudbury, London and Harlow

A12

Delays expected as A12 Boreham Interchange closed for a weekend

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police is seeking information on a break-in to a Rayne property. Picture for illustrative purposes of a police officer

Essex Police

Burglars were interrupted when resident returned home

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Stop Wethersfield Airfield Prisons (SWAP) campaign supporters in Great Bardfield with their banners

Braintree District Council

Protesters rally against proposed Essex mega prison

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Broomfield Hospital award winners Gary Pearce and Karen Cook with their award certificates

Broomfield Hospital staff are the first to win a new award

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon