School class in Dunmow wins national award

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM August 4, 2021   
Year 6 students at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School, Great Dunmow, Essex with their artwork

Year 6 students at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School with their artwork inspired by the book 'The Eleventh Trade' by Alyssa Hollingsworth. - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Students in Year 6 in a Great Dunmow school have won a national award from the United Kingdom Literary Association.

The students at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School were inspired by the book 'The Eleventh Trade' by Alyssa Hollingsworth. They created artwork and written work inspired by the story.

As a result, they won the Our Class Loves this Book Award.

The children won a huge box of books and a question and answer virtual meet-up with Alyssa Hollingsworth.

The school has also received a year's school membership of the UKLA. 

Teacher Ben Harris said: "The children were incredibly passionate about completing their group's part in the class entry.

"Their confidence and individual originality shone through as they pulled together as a team for a united goal.

"So many of the class have commented to me about what they learned from the story itself and its messages of friendship, resourcefulness and family love countering racism and bullying have gone in deep, I believe."
 

Artwork created by Year 6 students at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School, Great Dunmow, Essex

The artwork created by Year 6 students at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School


Education News
Books
Great Dunmow News

