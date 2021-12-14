Felsted School students win trophies and certificates
- Credit: Felsted School
Two students at Felsted School have won awards for their musical performances.
Kaylea, 15, took part in a series of violin and piano competitions across two weekends at the Southend Musical Festival.
She won four trophies for solo performances and three golds or trophies for her duet and group performances. She was also invited to perform the violin at the Festival’s Winners’ concert.
Eva, 13, entered two piano classes at the Chelmsford Competitive Festival of Music, Speech and Drama.
She won the Under 14 Solo Piano Class and came second in the Under 14 Piano Recital Class, narrowly avoiding first place by just one point.
William Warns, Felsted’s Director of Music, said: “It is fantastic that our musicians are making the most of the opportunity to participate in competitions outside of school.
"I am very proud of Eva's and Kaylea's achievements.”
Most Read
- 1 Police officer dragged along Takeley road after pulling over motorcyclist
- 2 Main road between Haverhill and Saffron Walden to shut for eight weeks
- 3 Car Park Panto's Christmas tour to kick off in Chelmsford
- 4 Christmas trees will be collected in January 2022
- 5 Christmas crafts coming to Braintree Museum in the school holidays
- 6 Christmas bin collection changes in Uttlesford
- 7 In pictures: Santa's sleigh is in the Dunmow district
- 8 Stansted author AJ Campbell has written her third novel
- 9 Bardfield cottage transformed into scrumptious-looking gingerbread house for Christmas
- 10 'Massive' headliners set to be announced for Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up