Dunmow Broadcast > News > Education

Felsted School students win trophies and certificates

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM December 14, 2021
Eva, 13, and Kaylea, 15, from Felsted School holding awards for musical performances

Eva, 13, and Kaylea, 15, from Felsted School who have won awards for musical performances - Credit: Felsted School

Two students at Felsted School have won awards for their musical performances.

Kaylea, 15, took part in a series of violin and piano competitions across two weekends at the Southend Musical Festival.

She won four trophies for solo performances and three golds or trophies for her duet and group performances. She was also invited to perform the violin at the Festival’s Winners’ concert. 

Eva, 13, entered two piano classes at the Chelmsford Competitive Festival of Music, Speech and Drama.

She won the Under 14 Solo Piano Class and came second in the Under 14 Piano Recital Class, narrowly avoiding first place by just one point. 

William Warns, Felsted’s Director of Music, said: “It is fantastic that our musicians are making the most of the opportunity to participate in competitions outside of school.

"I am very proud of Eva's and Kaylea's achievements.”

Felsted School
Music
Felsted News
Uttlesford News
Essex

