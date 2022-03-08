Gallery

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle and artists at the launch of the Crafting Conversations exhibition, Great Dunmow Maltings and Museum - Credit: Saffron Photo

An exhibition called Crafting Conversations has opened at Great Dunmow Maltings and Museum, and is available to view for free every weekend until April 3.

The exhibition, opened by Great Dunmow mayor and mayoress Patrick and Alison Lavelle, has been created for International Women's Day and Women’s History Month.

Contemporary artist Elaine Tribley has created work in tribute to three inspirational Great Dunmow women - Helena Romanes, Alexia Wilson and Marjorie Godfrey.

Artist Elaine Tribley has created work in tribute to three inspirational Great Dunmow women for a display at Great Dunmow Maltings and Museum - Credit: Saffron Photo

Work has also been created by students at Dunmow St Mary’s, Great Dunmow Primary and Helena Romanes secondary school.

Catherine Mummery, from arts company High Stile Projects, said “The Museum is celebrating its 21st year in the Maltings in 2022.

"So alongside celebrating some of the inspirational women of the past we are also delighted to be showing work by some exciting young artists and filmmakers who are in their 20s.

"This includes a new short film by Jacob Deakins in memory of his grandmother, local artist Sylvia Deakins. Jacob graduated from ARU Cambridge in 2021 with 1st Class BA Honours in Film Studies.

"Cate Ward is currently in doing her year in industry while studying Fashion Design & Technology at Manchester Metropolitan University.

"Cate has created work inspired by her great grandmother and her two grandmothers who all had strong Great Dunmow connections. Both Jacob and Cate attended Helena Romanes Secondary School and Sixth Form Centre.”

Artists Della Rayner and Leanne Collins have created new artworks for Dunmow Library and will be running a free family workshop at the Library on Saturday (March 12) from 2pm to 4pm.

The exhibitions and workshops are part of the programme called What I Learnt From My Grandmother, supported by a National Lottery project grant from Arts Council England.

Some of the artists with Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle and mayoress Alison Lavelle, at Great Dunmow Maltings and Museum - Credit: Saffron Photo

Artist Cate Ward has made a pair of dungarees in memory of her great grandmother who came to Great Dunmow when she was a landgirl in WW2. Also on display is the wedding dress made by her great grandmother for her grandmother. Both grandmothers inspired Cate's interest in sewing and the dungarees she made show some of the crochet and embroidery skills she has learnt from them. - Credit: Annabel Ward

Inspirational grandmothers drawn by Great Dunmow Primary School students, on display at Great Dunmow Maltings and Museum - Credit: Saffron Photo

Klara's drawing which explains that her Oma taught her to pick up dog poop, on display in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Florence's drawing has been turned into embroidery for What I Learned From My Grandmother, on display in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

A student drawing with wisdom converted into embroidery, for What I Learned From My Grandmother, now on show in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Dunmow St Mary's student Megan has had her drawing converted into embroidery by Ellen Jackson and it is on display in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo



