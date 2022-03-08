Gallery
IWD 2022: Great Dunmow display on inspiring women
- Credit: Saffron Photo
An exhibition called Crafting Conversations has opened at Great Dunmow Maltings and Museum, and is available to view for free every weekend until April 3.
The exhibition, opened by Great Dunmow mayor and mayoress Patrick and Alison Lavelle, has been created for International Women's Day and Women’s History Month.
Contemporary artist Elaine Tribley has created work in tribute to three inspirational Great Dunmow women - Helena Romanes, Alexia Wilson and Marjorie Godfrey.
Work has also been created by students at Dunmow St Mary’s, Great Dunmow Primary and Helena Romanes secondary school.
Catherine Mummery, from arts company High Stile Projects, said “The Museum is celebrating its 21st year in the Maltings in 2022.
"So alongside celebrating some of the inspirational women of the past we are also delighted to be showing work by some exciting young artists and filmmakers who are in their 20s.
"This includes a new short film by Jacob Deakins in memory of his grandmother, local artist Sylvia Deakins. Jacob graduated from ARU Cambridge in 2021 with 1st Class BA Honours in Film Studies.
"Cate Ward is currently in doing her year in industry while studying Fashion Design & Technology at Manchester Metropolitan University.
"Cate has created work inspired by her great grandmother and her two grandmothers who all had strong Great Dunmow connections. Both Jacob and Cate attended Helena Romanes Secondary School and Sixth Form Centre.”
Dunmow Library
Artists Della Rayner and Leanne Collins have created new artworks for Dunmow Library and will be running a free family workshop at the Library on Saturday (March 12) from 2pm to 4pm.
Most Read
- 1 'Reckless' Thaxted driver given three year ban at court
- 2 Video and pictures: Royals visit Essex and Herts Air Ambulance
- 3 Film crew in Great Dunmow, talking to independent businesses and the mayor
- 4 Amazon and Kenwood recall homeware items due to safety concerns
- 5 IWD 2022: Great Dunmow display on inspiring women
- 6 Dunmow choir urgently needs new members
- 7 Driver who killed 10-year-old in horror Bishop’s Stortford crash is jailed
- 8 New charging points for electric vehicles in Uttlesford
- 9 Ukraine: Support grows across Uttlesford
- 10 Hockey boys see off rivals to complete hat-trick of county titles
The exhibitions and workshops are part of the programme called What I Learnt From My Grandmother, supported by a National Lottery project grant from Arts Council England.