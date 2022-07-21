Beau Damps arriving at the Helena Romanes School Year 11 Prom on horseback. - Credit: Helena Romanes School

Students from Helena Romanes School donned their glad rags and arrived in style for their Prom – with one making a memorable entrance on horseback.

Staff and pupils of the Great Dunmow school made a triumphant return to Quendon Hall in Essex this year for a long-awaited Year 11 Prom.

The students were resplendent in a variety of stunning outfits and celebrated their time at Helena Romanes in style.

Beau Damps arriving at the Helena Romanes School Year 11 Prom on horseback. - Credit: Helena Romanes School

They arrived at the venue in a variety of limousines and classic cars, but Beau Damps stole the show with her entrance in a red dress on horseback.

Prom-goers enjoyed a formal reception and three-course meal before dancing and singing the night away.

Some of the students who attended the Helena Romanes School Year 11 Prom. - Credit: Helena Romanes School

Head of Year 11, Ms Gordon, was extremely proud of all in attendance and was moved by the touching speeches from head students Ellis McQuade and Maisie Francis.

"Thanks must go to all the staff and students who worked so hard to organise the event and to all the Year 11s who represented the school impeccably on the night," said a spokesperson for Helena Romanes School.