Helena Romanes School welcomes new headteacher

A new headteacher has been appointed at Helena Romanes School in Great Dunmow for the new school year.

Saffron Academy Trust (SAT) has appointed Catherine Davis to the role, following the departure of former head Daniel Gee in July 2022.

Catherine, who takes up the position this month, has been the director of school improvement for the trust for the past three years, and was in competition for the headteacher role among a strong field of external candidates. She has also previously held the post of deputy headteacher at Saffron Walden County High School.

Chair of governors Mark Hayes said: “What impressed us about Catherine was her vision for delivering outstanding teaching and learning at HRS, supported by her track record of enabling improvement across schools in Saffron Academy Trust.

"Catherine will head a strong leadership team focused on delivering the very best for students at HRS."

It is an exciting time for Helena Romanes School, as it was chosen for the Department for Education's rebuilding schools programme, and also celebrated excellent results in this year's GCSEs and A-levels.

Catherine said: “I am thrilled to take on the leadership of Helena Romanes School.

"As an all-through school, we are in a unique position to guide students to success, from the moment they start in reception to the time they leave us at the end of the sixth form.

"I am eager to use my previous experience in school improvement to ensure that pupils at the school receive a rich and ambitious curriculum, enhanced by a wide range of extra-curricular and enrichment opportunities, and that they benefit from excellent teaching that supports them to achieve the very best outcomes possible.

"My vision is for our school to be the beating heart of the community, where pupils are local ambassadors who are community-minded and who show excellent leadership skills.

"Finally, I want our pupils to be happy and successful and this will be central to our mission.”

SAT has said that they are confident that, with Catherine at the helm, Helena Romanes School will "go from strength to strength".