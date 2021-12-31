Helena Romanes School pupils in their new primary phase building - Credit: Helena Romanes School

Helena Romanes School has celebrated its first term as an all-through unit.

The Great Dunmow school, previously a secondary school and sixth form centre, welcomed children aged between four and 11 in September 2021.

Primary school-age children moved into a new building on the Helena Romanes site in the autumn term.

A school spokesperson said: "After months of anticipation, the children of Helena Romanes School - Primary Phase were delighted to move into a new building.

"It has been a pleasure to welcome representatives from our local nursery schools to our open evenings and give tours to many families within the community.

"Our pupils (and staff!) have thoroughly enjoyed celebrating the festive season in our new setting and all that this encompasses.

"We were proud to perform our Christmas concert for families, which included original choreography, songs and a beautiful rendition of ‘Sing a Rainbow’ incorporating Makaton speech and symbols."