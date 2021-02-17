News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Lockdown library 'bigger' but more lenders and donations needed

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM February 17, 2021   
English teacher Laura Balerdi and her children

English teacher Laura Balerdi and her children - Credit: Laura Balerdi

An English teacher said her ‘lockdown library’ has now expanded to Years 5, 6, and 7, but she needs more lenders as well as bookcases. 

New additions to Laura's Library

New additions to Laura's Library - Credit: Laura Balerdi

Laura Balerdi, who previously taught at Helena Romanes School, put announcements on Facebook groups about the library. 

People who want to borrow a book message her, and she shares her address and leaves the books on her Great Dunmow doorstep. She cleans and quarantines books before releasing them to new families. 

She has received more donations since the story was published in the Broadcast.

New additions to Laura's Library

New additions to Laura's Library - Credit: Laura Balerdi

“There are quite a few regulars that are coming once a week. 

“This week is quite busy as it’s half term.” 

You may also want to watch:

She added: “A few teachers from local schools have given me some books which is quite good.” 

Laura has now launched a Facebook page, called Laura’s Library, where people can get in touch regarding both donations and requests. 

Find it at https://www.facebook.com/Lauras-Library-105991191532786

Education News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

