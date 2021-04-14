Published: 7:00 AM April 14, 2021

Children at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School were pleased if a little surprised to find that Lionel the giant perch has joined them.

The perch was created as part of the celebrations of the 10th Drawing in Dunmow Big Draw and has been moved from the town centre.

Catherine Mummery, co-director of Dunmow community arts company High Stile Projects, said: "I have been collaborating with Dunmow St Mary's on a wide range of arts programmes for nearly 20 years.

"The school has been involved in all Drawing in Dunmow Big Draws and has a strong relationship with St Mary's Church.

"Perch are known to live in the River Chelmer that runs through St Mary's riverbank walk and the town.

"Artist Deb Hart really hopes that the sculpture will inspire children to want to learn traditional weaving skills and that they will want to be involved in looking after him as well as learning more about caring for the environment and local wildlife."

Headteacher Clare Griffiths said: "Lionel is a perfect addition to our school community. He epitomises all that we strive to teach our children.

"We are grateful to artists Deb Hart and Graham Slade for agreeing to share Lionel with us.

"We know that having such an engaging piece of sculpture will inspire our children in their artistic endeavours."

Lionel the giant perch sculpture has been moved from Dunmow's town square to Dunmow St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School



