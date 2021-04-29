Published: 12:00 PM April 29, 2021

Work is due to start to create a special garden in memory of a school pupil.

The community has stepped forward to offer skills, equipment and funds to assist White Court School, Great Notley.

But further help is still needed.

Maisie Gooderham, 10, died in August 2020 from a brain aneurysm.

Maisie Gooderham, Great Notley - Credit: Gooderham family

Her parents Sally and Ian Gooderham were able to give £16,000 raised through donations to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

This money will support other parents staying on site at Acorn House while their child is seriously ill.

Maisie's school also wanted to do something in her memory. An overgrown area of woodland near the school will be turned into a special space.

It will be used for students as a reading corner, as an outdoor classroom, and as a place for reflection.

Classmates who were in Maisie's class will have a chance to spend time there when it's completed.

The project has been driven by the school and Maisie's teacher Mr Hopgood, with support from the PTA and community.

Mum Sally Gooderham said the forever garden will have seating, stepping stones, and plants that encourage butterflies.

The butterfly is a symbolic way of remembering Maisie whose donated organs have helped other people's lives.

Sally said: "Maisie would have been going to a new school in September - her friends who are in year six will leave in July.

"We wanted to push to get it done before they left."

She added: "I just can't wait to see what it looks like when it's done."

School headteacher Mrs Burrell said: "Maisie was an absolute gem. It's a huge loss to our school.

"We lost her in between the year five and year six holiday. She never got to finish her journey at primary school.

"She was a girl who left a lasting impression on people she met. She was a ray of sunshine.

"She loved butterflies, she loved the outdoors, she loved reading."

Mrs Burrell added: "We are hoping to see an amazing transformation."

The project needs donations of plants, outdoor decorations, outdoor furniture, decking and landscape materials.

Add to the funds at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maisie-xx?utm_id=2&utm_term=8qWPJ7aNy





