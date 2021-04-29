News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Education

Garden to be created as a lasting tribute to Maisie

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM April 29, 2021   
White Court School are creating a special garden to always remember Maisie Gooderham, Great Notley

Maisie Gooderham, Great Notley - Credit: Gooderham family

Work is due to start to create a special garden in memory of a school pupil.

The community has stepped forward to offer skills, equipment and funds to assist White Court School, Great Notley.

But further help is still needed.

Maisie Gooderham, 10, died in August 2020 from a brain aneurysm. 

White Court School pupil Maisie Gooderham who passed away in 2020

Maisie Gooderham, Great Notley - Credit: Gooderham family

Her parents Sally and Ian Gooderham were able to give £16,000 raised through  donations to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

This money will support other parents staying on site at Acorn House while their child is seriously ill.

Maisie's school also wanted to do something in her memory. An overgrown area of woodland near the school will be turned into a special space.

It will be used for students as a reading corner, as an outdoor classroom, and as a place for reflection.

Most Read

  1. 1 Prisoner of war camp a 'huge part' of Essex's history
  2. 2 Disruptive passenger caused chaos to trains
  3. 3 New florist shop is open for business
  1. 4 Garden to be created as a lasting tribute to Maisie
  2. 5 Multi-school performance of Ben E King's Stand By Me
  3. 6 Cambridge Arts Theatre announces new season programme for when venue finally reopens
  4. 7 Pam's sponsored 'walkies' includes support from a Guide Dog
  5. 8 Team Laptop has helped 50 families
  6. 9 North Uttlesford's 20,000 Covid jabs success
  7. 10 New system of housing young people is agreed

Classmates who were in Maisie's class will have a chance to spend time there when it's completed.

The project has been driven by the school and Maisie's teacher Mr Hopgood, with support from the PTA and community.

Mum Sally Gooderham said the forever garden will have seating, stepping stones, and plants that encourage butterflies.

The butterfly is a symbolic way of remembering Maisie whose donated organs have helped other people's lives.

Sally said: "Maisie would have been going to a new school in September - her friends who are in year six will leave in July.

"We wanted to push to get it done before they left."

She added: "I just can't wait to see what it looks like when it's done."

School headteacher Mrs Burrell said: "Maisie was an absolute gem. It's a huge loss to our school.

"We lost her in between the year five and year six holiday. She never got to finish her journey at primary school.

"She was a girl who left a lasting impression on people she met. She was a ray of sunshine.

"She loved butterflies, she loved the outdoors, she loved reading."

Mrs Burrell added: "We are hoping to see an amazing transformation."

The project needs donations of plants, outdoor decorations, outdoor furniture, decking and landscape materials.

Add to the funds at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maisie-xx?utm_id=2&utm_term=8qWPJ7aNy


The woodland area at White Court School, Great Notley will be transformed

The woodland area will be transformed - Credit: White Court School, Great Notley

The woodland area will be transformed at White Court School, Great Notley

The woodland area will be transformed - Credit: White Court School, Great Notley

The area at White Court School, Great Notley will be transformed

The area at White Court School will be transformed into Maisie's forever memorial garden - Credit: White Court School, Great Notley

The 'before' picture at White Court School, Great Notley

The 'before' picture at White Court School, Great Notley - Credit: White Court School, Great Notley

A 'before' picture at White Court School, Great Notley

A 'before' picture at White Court School, Great Notley - Credit: White Court School, Great Notley




Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Audley End House near Saffron Walden, Essex

Heritage

Tiny sensors to protect Audley End House

Louise Dunderdale

person
A fabric postcard of a beach scene for the project Good Lament and Hard Hope.

Arts & Culture

Postcard art project sharing Covid pandemic grief and hope

Louise Dunderdale

person
The rainbow in the woods created by 1st Thaxted Guides

There's a rainbow in the woods outside Thaxted

Louise Dunderdale

person
James Bosher of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

Athletics

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners delighted to be back at actual races

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon