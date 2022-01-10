Gallery

Students at The Flitch Green Academy with some of their work about the dragon egg - Credit: The Flitch Green Academy

Students at The Flitch Green Academy have been having some extraordinary days.

The school discovered a 'dragon egg' on the premises, and students watched CCTV footage of the mother dragon looking for the missing egg.

Miss Branford's year four students luckily had a head-start in handling and understanding the situation, as their class book was called How To Train Your Dragon.

They learned more about dragon eggs from a 'reptile expert'.

They also got a reporter from the Dunmow Broadcast to join the class on a video call so the cub reporters could be advised on the best way to write up their news accounts of what had happened.

The trainees took down lots of notes including remembering the most important things to cover: who, what, where, why, when and how.

They were also inspired to create dragon-themed art, as these pictures show.

The 'dragon egg' at The Flitch Green Academy - Credit: The Flitch Green Academy

A student at The Flitch Green Academy's work labelled 'Egg-citing Discovery' - Credit: The Flitch Green Academy

Art at The Flitch Green Academy inspired by the dragon and dragon's egg - Credit: The Flitch Green Academy

A 'dragon eye' created by students at The Flitch Green Academy - Credit: The Flitch Green Academy

The Flitch Green Academy headlines included "Freaky Find at Flitch" - Credit: The Flitch Green Academy

A drawing of the dragon's eye by The Flitch Green Academy - Credit: The Flitch Green Academy

One of the reports about the discovery at The Flitch Green School - Credit: The Flitch Green Academy



