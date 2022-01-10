Gallery
Dragon egg activities at The Flitch Green Academy
- Credit: The Flitch Green Academy
Students at The Flitch Green Academy have been having some extraordinary days.
The school discovered a 'dragon egg' on the premises, and students watched CCTV footage of the mother dragon looking for the missing egg.
Miss Branford's year four students luckily had a head-start in handling and understanding the situation, as their class book was called How To Train Your Dragon.
They learned more about dragon eggs from a 'reptile expert'.
They also got a reporter from the Dunmow Broadcast to join the class on a video call so the cub reporters could be advised on the best way to write up their news accounts of what had happened.
The trainees took down lots of notes including remembering the most important things to cover: who, what, where, why, when and how.
They were also inspired to create dragon-themed art, as these pictures show.
