Published: 12:00 PM April 21, 2021

Kamil, the Key Stage 2 winner in the Felsted STEM competition - Credit: Felsted School STEM Competition 2021

Felsted School's STEM Competition 2021, inspiring children to find ‘practical solutions to pandemic problems’, had such good submissions that they chose five overall winners and a number of runners-up.

Children were asked to think outside the box, using science, technology, engineering or mathematical techniques.

There were 65 entries from a range of schools.

Ava, the Key Stage 1 winner, identified the pandemic could be causing job losses and designed her own ATM which would dispense money to those most in need.

Kamil, the Key Stage 2 winner, designed a social distancing monitor with a flashing light and buzzer to inform wearers going within two and one metre of each other.

You may also want to watch:

There were three Key Stage 3 winners.

Nikhil's design for a drone to deliver and administer the Covid vaccine through aerosol, using cameras and sensors, for the Felsted School STEM competition - Credit: Felsted School STEM competition 2021

Nikhil designed a drone to deliver and administer the Covid vaccine through aerosol, using cameras and sensors.

Hector designed ‘The Covid Slayer App’ to detect the presence of the virus on any surface, material or person and destroy it with an integrated heat source.

Thomas designed a hands-free coronavirus checkpoint for entrances to large public venues to regulate, monitor and help prevent the spread of diseases through the use of data while simultaneously aiding immediate and practical infection prevention measures.

Head of Science at Felsted Prep, Christina Bury said: “We received an exceptional range of entries showing such creativity, innovation and problem-solving. We look forward to making this an annual event.”

