News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Education

Felsted School's initiative to protect the rainforest

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM March 11, 2021   
Caption: Felsted School pupils and Headmaster Chris Townsend plant a fruit tree as part of the Boarding Schools Association’s ‘Boarding Orchard’ National Initiative.

Felsted School pupils and headmaster Chris Townsend plant a fruit tree as part of the Boarding Schools Association’s ‘Boarding Orchard’ national initiative, one of many activities the school is doing to protect the environment. - Credit: Felsted School

Felsted School has planted over 19,000 trees this year to help preserve the Amazon rainforest.

Through their partnership with conservation charity One Tribe Global, they learned that one football field of rainforest is lost every second through deforestation - nearly 70,000 acres are lost every day.

For every individual admissions registration, the school donates money that equates to protecting 500 trees in the Amazon rainforest.

The school will also donate a percentage of costs for overseas trips to save trees.

Headmaster Chris Townsend said: “As a school with a global community, Felsted is committed to making a difference to the sustainability of the planet, with pupils and staff encouraged to engage in projects to help protect the environment both locally and around the world.

You may also want to watch:

"We are delighted to be partnering with One Tribe and encourage individuals and businesses to get involved.” 

Other school eco initiatives have included tree planting, site-wide recycling and switching to biodegradable medical ice packs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to Kevin Small of Dunmow
  2. 2 'They were so excited they ran to school' - schools reopen their doors
  3. 3 Woodlands Park site manager wins top award
  1. 4 Tributes are paid to much loved vet Stephen Flood
  2. 5 Historic Cheltenham Festival in store
  3. 6 Farm wins best Pick Your Own category in awards
  4. 7 Ambition to make council and district carbon neutral by 2030
  5. 8 Man fined for driving to Dunmow to exercise dog
  6. 9 Covid-19 breaches at Stansted Airport
  7. 10 Easter eggs being collected for the community
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

winner with trophy

Try this: MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for roasted chicken supreme

Louise Dunderdale

person
Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground

Another award for Old Park Meadow

Louise Dunderdale

person
Police are investigating a dog theft incident in Little Dunmow

Essex Police

Two dogs stolen as Uttlesford dog owners voice concern

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the upcoming development in Woodside Way, Great Dunmow

Uttlesford District Council

Design of 326 houses approved for Dunmow

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus