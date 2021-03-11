Felsted School's initiative to protect the rainforest
- Credit: Felsted School
Felsted School has planted over 19,000 trees this year to help preserve the Amazon rainforest.
Through their partnership with conservation charity One Tribe Global, they learned that one football field of rainforest is lost every second through deforestation - nearly 70,000 acres are lost every day.
For every individual admissions registration, the school donates money that equates to protecting 500 trees in the Amazon rainforest.
The school will also donate a percentage of costs for overseas trips to save trees.
Headmaster Chris Townsend said: “As a school with a global community, Felsted is committed to making a difference to the sustainability of the planet, with pupils and staff encouraged to engage in projects to help protect the environment both locally and around the world.
You may also want to watch:
"We are delighted to be partnering with One Tribe and encourage individuals and businesses to get involved.”
Other school eco initiatives have included tree planting, site-wide recycling and switching to biodegradable medical ice packs.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to Kevin Small of Dunmow
- 2 'They were so excited they ran to school' - schools reopen their doors
- 3 Woodlands Park site manager wins top award
- 4 Tributes are paid to much loved vet Stephen Flood
- 5 Historic Cheltenham Festival in store
- 6 Farm wins best Pick Your Own category in awards
- 7 Ambition to make council and district carbon neutral by 2030
- 8 Man fined for driving to Dunmow to exercise dog
- 9 Covid-19 breaches at Stansted Airport
- 10 Easter eggs being collected for the community