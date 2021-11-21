Felsted School class on a mission to help Humboldt Penguins

Felsted pupils have set out on a mission to support a vulnerable species of penguin.

A year 2 class at Felsted School raised £1,500 to support conservation efforts for Humboldt Penguins at a fete earlier this month (November).

The year 2 class at Felsted School's Stewart House raised £1,500 to help Colchester Zoo look after Humboldt Penguins here and around the world - Credit: Colchester Zoo

In addition to conservation efforts, Colchester Zoo will use some of the money to educate visitors on the importance of nature and ecology.

Jacqueline Atkins, head of Felsted School's Steward House, said: "Our youngest Felstedians are the next generation who need to help preserve endangered species.

"We recognise the importance of teaching the children about the world around them and how they can make a difference.”

Humboldt Penguins live in Peru, Chile and islands near South America.

According to International Union for Conservation of Nature, the penguins are vulnerable due to overfishing, hunting, mining and climate change.

Colchester Zoo's conservation charity, Action for the Wild, will also benefit from the fund.