Felsted School donates food, clothing and toys to Christmas scheme

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM December 23, 2021
Group standing with giant wrapped parcels in front of Christmas tree, from Felsted School

Felsted School students with Miss Sunshine and Miss McCaughern and some of the parcels they have created to bring cheer to others - Credit: Felsted School

Felsted School students wrapped and filled hampers and boxes to bring some festive cheer through the Felsted Mission charity.

Food parcels, clothing and toys will be distributed to those who need support.

Founded over 100 years ago, the Felsted Mission, Ascension Church and Community Centre provides a night shelter, free lunches and activities for children and the elderly.

The school project was arranged by Miss Sunshine, Felsted Chaplain Reverend Nigel Little and Miss McCaughern, who worked alongside Hannah from Felsted Mission to organise, collect and donate the items.

A group of Felsted School students with one of the parcels they have created

Felsted School students have been collecting food, toys and clothes - Credit: Felsted School

Felsted pupils visit regularly and raise funds all year round in support of their activities.

Miss Sunshine said: “We are so grateful for all of the generosity that students and the Felsted family have shown, and we can’t wait to see the cheer that we bring to the families that the Felsted Mission supports."

