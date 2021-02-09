News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Education

Competition is looking for children's ideas to solve Covid problems

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM February 9, 2021   
Young woman at whiteboard

Felsted wants to encourage students to solve Covid pandemic problems using science, technology, engineering or mathematical techniques - Credit: Felsted School

Felsted School is looking for children to 'think outside the box' for their STEM competition. 

They want children from all schools to create or design solutions to help solve issues relating to the pandemic using science, technology, engineering or mathematical techniques. Ideas can link to any part of the pandemic, from issues in hospitals to staying entertained at home during lockdown.

The competition is free to enter and open to those aged seven to 16, with a chance to win £150 for their school plus a £25 Amazon voucher for themselves.

There will be winners in categories for Key stage 2, 3 and 4. Entries should be submitted via the Felsted School website by March 31.

See www.felsted.org/stemcomp for a video introduction with sample ideas from Felsted’s Director of Learning, Christina Bury.

Felsted Prep School holds a Primary Gold Quality Mark for Science, the Senior School is a Silver Science STEM Award holder, and they are a ‘Rolls-Royce Special Merit Award Winner' in recognition of the quality of ideas and action plans to develop local partnerships through science.
 

You may also want to watch:

Essex
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crest of Essex Police

Driver 'could have lost life' after brick thrown at windscreen

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Land at Cutler's Green could be transformed into a solar farm.

Campaign to prevent solar panels on prime farmland

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
infographic showing the number of people who received their first dose of the covid vaccine in the east of england

Coronavirus

Uttlesford in area with highest number of Covid jabs

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford

Uttlesford District Council

New Local Plan should address ‘epidemic of avoidable illness’ 

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus