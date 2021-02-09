Published: 12:00 PM February 9, 2021

Felsted wants to encourage students to solve Covid pandemic problems using science, technology, engineering or mathematical techniques - Credit: Felsted School

Felsted School is looking for children to 'think outside the box' for their STEM competition.

They want children from all schools to create or design solutions to help solve issues relating to the pandemic using science, technology, engineering or mathematical techniques. Ideas can link to any part of the pandemic, from issues in hospitals to staying entertained at home during lockdown.

The competition is free to enter and open to those aged seven to 16, with a chance to win £150 for their school plus a £25 Amazon voucher for themselves.

There will be winners in categories for Key stage 2, 3 and 4. Entries should be submitted via the Felsted School website by March 31.

See www.felsted.org/stemcomp for a video introduction with sample ideas from Felsted’s Director of Learning, Christina Bury.

Felsted Prep School holds a Primary Gold Quality Mark for Science, the Senior School is a Silver Science STEM Award holder, and they are a ‘Rolls-Royce Special Merit Award Winner' in recognition of the quality of ideas and action plans to develop local partnerships through science.

