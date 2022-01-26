Dunmow St Mary's pupils scoop 14 medals in school sport series

Talented Great Dunmow primary school pupils have won awards in an Uttlesford-wide sports event.

Fourteen Dunmow St Mary's pupils won awards after competing in challenges against children from across the district.

Dunmow St Mary's pupils scooped nine gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Jess Horrocks, school business manager, said: "It hasn't been easy for any schools to continue to provide competitive sporting opportunities for their children during Covid times.

"Dunmow St Mary's was really pleased to be involved in an Uttlesford-wide initiative that had the children undertaking a series of age-appropriate skills challenges.

"Scores were recorded and these were then compared against the other schools in the Dunmow Excellence in Education Partnership (DEEP).

"We look forward to a return to face-to-face sporting events soon."

The event was held by DEEP, with schools in Dunmow, Felsted, Great Bardfield, Great Easton, The Rodings, Stebbing and Thaxted taking part.