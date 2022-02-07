News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Education

Great Dunmow school celebrates LGBT+ History Month with Drag Queen Story Hour

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:56 PM February 7, 2022
Aida H Dee visited Dunmow St Mary's Primary School for LGBT+ History Month

Aida H Dee visited Dunmow St Mary's Primary School for LGBT+ History Month - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's

A drag queen has visited a Great Dunmow school for LGBT+ History Month.

Aida H Dee, who has ADHD, visited Dunmow St Mary's Primary School for a Drag Queen Story Hour.

She read her new book about listening to others - called It's Snot a Problem - to the children.

Children from Dunmow St Mary's with Aida H Dee from Drag Queen Story Hour UK

Dunmow St Mary's held a "Dress to Express" day on February 2 - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's

She also encouraged the children to think about why kindness is an important skill during her visit.

Aida said: "Children are amazing role models for adults when it comes to acceptance.

"They always see the fabulous in everybody.

"I couldn't wait to meet the St Mary's family, and to introduce my children's books to a place where I have already had such a warm welcome!"

Aida H Dee reading one of her books about kindness, acceptance and listening to others in Great Dunmow, Essex

Aida H Dee has written all about kindness, acceptance and listening to others - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's

Year 5 teacher Sarah McCarthy said: "We are delighted to provide an opportunity for the children to experience storytelling in the most fun and fabulous way.

"We are committed to encouraging our children to explore and ask questions about the world around them."

Aida H Dee from Drag Queen Story Hour UK

Aida H Dee from Drag Queen Story Hour UK - Credit: Drag Queen Story Hour

Most Read

  1. 1 Dunmow development plans for all-through school 'has fallen through'
  2. 2 Man allegedly carried cocaine through Stansted Airport in a gold duck statue
  3. 3 Volunteers save Felsted's Royal British Legion club from closure
  1. 4 Wardrobe's eco-swap success in Great Dunmow
  2. 5 Great Dunmow school celebrates LGBT+ History Month with Drag Queen Story Hour
  3. 6 James Sheehy starts work as Great Dunmow's new town clerk
  4. 7 Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years
  5. 8 Free half-term smartphone photography workshop near Dunmow
  6. 9 Developer unveils plan for 110 new homes to the north of Takeley
  7. 10 Essex Police tax rise will put 200 police officers on streets in 2023

Read more:

LGBT+ History Month 'helps reduce harm' as hate crime rates soar

'Science and sexuality cross over more than you might think'

LGBTQ+
Great Dunmow News
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Don't Miss

Melanie Chambers, deputy director of nursing and Victoria Bird, senior sister on Pegasus Ward, Broomfield Hospital, Essex

NHS

Broomfield Hospital's new children's ward opens

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Children on scooters, Great Dunmow, Essex

New Dunmow Saturday club launches for children

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Woman in hot pink leggings stretching her foot in the air. Background reads Designed By Sports. Company in Essex

Felsted's Designed By Sports at The National Running Show

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Winner Rachel Sloan of Hatfield Heath with a trophy and her winning newborn baby picture

Hatfield Heath newborn photographer wins international award

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon