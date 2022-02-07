Great Dunmow school celebrates LGBT+ History Month with Drag Queen Story Hour
- Credit: Dunmow St Mary's
A drag queen has visited a Great Dunmow school for LGBT+ History Month.
Aida H Dee, who has ADHD, visited Dunmow St Mary's Primary School for a Drag Queen Story Hour.
She read her new book about listening to others - called It's Snot a Problem - to the children.
She also encouraged the children to think about why kindness is an important skill during her visit.
Aida said: "Children are amazing role models for adults when it comes to acceptance.
"They always see the fabulous in everybody.
"I couldn't wait to meet the St Mary's family, and to introduce my children's books to a place where I have already had such a warm welcome!"
Year 5 teacher Sarah McCarthy said: "We are delighted to provide an opportunity for the children to experience storytelling in the most fun and fabulous way.
"We are committed to encouraging our children to explore and ask questions about the world around them."
