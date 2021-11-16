News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
School holds pop-up art gallery after lessons inspire student creativity

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM November 16, 2021
Pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School with their art

Pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School with their art - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

A pop-up art gallery has displayed students' work at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School.

During Black History Month, pupils worked with their teachers in identifying an artist whose work inspired them.

Artists chosen ranged from the vibrant quilted portraits by Bisa Butler, to the renowned indigenous Australian artist Emily Kame Kngwarreye and the dramatic paintings of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The children were then asked to create an artistic response of their own, either working in groups or individually.

Deputy headteacher Mr Jarvis said: "As a school, we believe it is essential that we build the cultural capital of our children and ensure that they gain experience and understanding of the wonderful diversity of our community and the whole world around them.

"We are immensely proud of the efforts of the children who, as always, embraced the challenge and worked really hard to produce some wonderful and memorable work."

Pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School with their art

Pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School with their art - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Art created by pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Art created by pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Art created by pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Art created by pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Art created by pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Art created by pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Art created by pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Art created by pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Art created by pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Art created by pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School


