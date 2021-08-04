School thanks 'Super Trouper' Carol
A woman who has retired from a school after 44 years has been given a send off which included an afternoon tea party, an engraved clock and rose bushes entitled 'Golden memories' and 'Super Trouper'.
Carol Brown's role as a cleaner was likened to the NASA cleaner who said their role was about 'putting a man on the moon'.
Dunmow St Mary's Primary School headteacher Mrs Griffiths said: "That's how Carol is with us - she doesn't just come in to do her job - she is a cog in the wheel working towards making the school a better place for children and staff alike."
She added: "Carol takes the greatest amount of pride in her work of anyone I've ever met.
"Added to this she is thoughtful and generous and will do anything for anybody.
"She does things before you even know they need doing. The school and me especially will miss her very much."
During those 44 years there have only been four headteachers. When Carol started work the school was a three form entry primary school before it became a two form entry junior school in 2003.
