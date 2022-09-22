Dunmow pupils take first prize in STEM challenge

Helena Romanes pupils came in first place in the IET Faraday STEM Challenge Day - Credit: Helena Romanes School

A group of Year 8 pupils from Helena Romanes School in Great Dunmow are celebrating after coming in first place in a STEM challenge.

The IET Faraday Challenge Day was held at Saffron Walden County High School on Thursday, September 15, bringing together all four secondary schools in the Saffron Walden Academy Trust as well as Comberton Village College in Cambridgeshire.

Pupils Erin, Zach, George, Olivia, Oliver and Isla were named the winning team. They were tasked with designing and building a prototype based on a brief given on the day, and then presenting their idea.

Helena Romanes may now get the chance to compete in the national competition later in the year.

Assistant headteacher and director of STEM Mr Milne said: "I am so pleased to see our students excelling in their science learning, teamwork skills and problem solving skills. They were a credit to the HRS community."