An educational dinosaur called Jam has been at Felsted Prep School.

Students came face to face with the four metre Tyrannosaurus Rex at the launch of their dinosaur topic. It was used to bring the subject to life for Year 1 students.

Teach Rex, the company behind the initiative, led an interactive session full of facts on dinosaurs and fossils, helping the students to think scientifically about dinosaurs.

Students also had the experience of being 'chased' by a dinosaur during individual class workshops, using ‘green screen’ technology to superimpose themselves into a Jurassic landscape.

The school said the realistic nature of the dinosaur model allowed the children to experience the scale of the Jurassic world.

The visit, and the video clip of them having fun, also inspired their creative writing, developed their vocabulary and knowledge of connectives as they described the dinosaur experience.



