News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Education

Dinosaur visits Felsted School

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM January 28, 2022
Dinosaur figure, adult, children sitting on the floor, teachers at Felsted Prep, Essex

A Tyrannosaurus Rex visits Felsted Prep School - Credit: Felsted School

An educational dinosaur called Jam has been at Felsted Prep School.

Students came face to face with the four metre Tyrannosaurus Rex at the launch of their dinosaur topic. It was used to bring the subject to life for Year 1 students.

Teach Rex, the company behind the initiative, led an interactive session full of facts on dinosaurs and fossils, helping the students to think scientifically about dinosaurs.

Students also had the experience of being 'chased' by a dinosaur during individual class workshops, using ‘green screen’ technology to superimpose themselves into a Jurassic landscape.

The school said the realistic nature of the dinosaur model allowed the children to experience the scale of the Jurassic world.

The visit, and the video clip of them having fun, also inspired their creative writing, developed their vocabulary and knowledge of connectives as they described the dinosaur experience.


Felsted School
Felsted News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage to an incident in Great Dunmow

Essex Police

Assault in Dunmow's Tesco car park

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Church Road, in Great Hallingbury

Uttlesford District Council

Plans for 18 houses in Countryside Protection Zone near Stansted Airport

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Tom Jones will play Audley End House & Gardens on Sunday, August 14 as part of this summer’s Heritage Live concert series.

Music | Video

Sir Tom Jones to play concert at Audley End House & Gardens

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Police van as data reveals the number of distracted drivers in Essex

Essex Police

Data reveals distracted drivers repeatedly caught in Essex

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person