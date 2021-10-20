News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
School welcomes Blue Peter award-winning author Gareth Jones

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM October 20, 2021   
Author Gareth Jones and children at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Blue Peter award-winning author Gareth Jones has visited Dunmow St Mary's Primary School.

Gareth, who has written over 40 books, used his skills as a festival performer to talk and sing to the children about Ninja Meerkats, Steampunk Pirates, Dragon Detectives, murderous twins, Victorian illusionists, dinosaur parties and Death or Ice Cream. 

All the children were captivated and had many questions about Gareth's books, his career, his writing, characters and storylines.

School librarian Mrs Wood organised the visit.

She said: "The chance to hear directly from authors is always incredibly special.

"To hold a book and be able to speak to the person who wrote it creates a wonderful real life link between the writing the children do in school and the books they read."

Headteacher Mrs Griffiths said: "His message about channelling emotions into writing fits perfectly with our school writing approach which actively encourages all children to be 'authors'."

Louise Dunderdale
