School welcomes Blue Peter award-winning author Gareth Jones
- Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School
Blue Peter award-winning author Gareth Jones has visited Dunmow St Mary's Primary School.
Gareth, who has written over 40 books, used his skills as a festival performer to talk and sing to the children about Ninja Meerkats, Steampunk Pirates, Dragon Detectives, murderous twins, Victorian illusionists, dinosaur parties and Death or Ice Cream.
All the children were captivated and had many questions about Gareth's books, his career, his writing, characters and storylines.
School librarian Mrs Wood organised the visit.
She said: "The chance to hear directly from authors is always incredibly special.
You may also want to watch:
"To hold a book and be able to speak to the person who wrote it creates a wonderful real life link between the writing the children do in school and the books they read."
Headteacher Mrs Griffiths said: "His message about channelling emotions into writing fits perfectly with our school writing approach which actively encourages all children to be 'authors'."
Most Read
- 1 Court sentence for Dunmow knife attacker, guilty of attempted murder
- 2 Full house success: Great Dunmow's Last Night of the Proms
- 3 Chelmsford bypass 'could provide strategic link' to Stansted Airport
- 4 Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners get in plenty of runs before winter begins
- 5 Dunmow Rovers' girls advance in Essex County League Cup
- 6 Dedicated children's hospital set for Cambridge
- 7 Council agrees to 'complicated' parking charges at Hylands Park
- 8 England call-up for Max Malins after hat-trick in Saracens' demolition of Bath
- 9 Rural ramblers efforts for Helen Rollason Cancer Charity
- 10 Takeley Primary School achieve historic win in Uttlesford Schools Football Tournament