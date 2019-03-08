Personalised hearing aid will mean music fan can have Ed in her ears around the clock

A young Ed Sheeran fan can now have the singer in her ears whenever she likes.

A close-up of the Ed Sheeran hearing aid (with his picture) in Mia's ear A close-up of the Ed Sheeran hearing aid (with his picture) in Mia's ear

She has a specially personalised hearing aid with his picture on it.

Eight-year-old Mia Warren, from Great Notley, asked for a picture of the Suffolk superstar to be set into her ear moulds and was thrilled with the results.

Mia's dad Luke said his daughter's face lit up when she unwrapped the new hearing aid: "Mia was more excited than when she opened her Christmas presents.

"For Mia, having Ed Sheeran in her hearing aid makes it cool. Now kids are talking about the fact Ed Sheeran is in her mould rather than, 'Oh, you wear a hearing aid.'

"We didn't think having a picture of Ed in there would be possible but the staff at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford made it happen.

"Mia actually passed her hearing test when she was young but we knew when she started talking that something wasn't quite right as I have a deeper voice and she struggled to hear me.

"The second we came to see the team at Broomfield, everyone was super helpful. Mia actually looks forward to coming here."

Mia is such an Ed Sheeran superfan that she and her family went to see his latest tour twice and when asked what her favourite song is, Mia said: "All of them!"

Mia said that if she could talk to Ed she'd tell him she loves his songs and invite him out for a Nando's.

Mia is one of a number of children who have got creative and put their own stamp on their ear pieces with options to go colourful, glittery and add pictures.

Broomfield's lead paediatric audiologist Emma Stead. said: "We try to personalise all of the children's hearing aids to encourage their use, but we think it's the first time that someone has requested a celebrity.

"Most of our children go for bright, colourful moulds and we encourage it. They have no control over being told they have to wear a hearing aid but they can say I want this picture or this colour."

Hearing aids can be fitted to babies as young as six weeks old, with some children with no hearing recommended for a cochlear implant - a surgically inserted device that stimulates the auditory nerve. The earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome for the child's communication.