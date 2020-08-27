Advanced search

Protest held at London Stanted airport as easyJet shuts its base

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 August 2020

Protestors held a banner at both Stansted and Southend airports to protest at easyJet's decision to shut the bases. Picture: Unite the Union

Protestors held a banner at both Stansted and Southend airports to protest at easyJet's decision to shut the bases. Picture: Unite the Union

Unite (union)

Protestors unfurled a banner at Stansted airport which read “easy option taken” following the announcement that easyJet is closing its base there at the end of this month, with the loss of 220 jobs.

The company is also shutting bases at Southend and Newcastle.

Some flights from London Stansted to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Belfast and Amsterdam will continue to operate.

Unite the Union said they were unhappy with the move, and noted that easyJet still went ahead with a dividend payment of £174 million to shareholders.

Unite regional officer Lindsey Olliver said: “These job losses will bring hardship and misery to cabin crew and local communities.

“This is a cruel blow for the passengers of these regional airports as they are vital for regional connectivity.

You may also want to watch:

“The loyal and dedicated workers at easyJet are the innocent victims of the company’s desire to make cuts to boost profits but also of the government’s failure to provide sector specific support to the aviation sector.”

BALPA, which represents the airline’s pilots, said easyJet had shut down formal redundancy talks aimed at mitigating the need for compulsory redundancies.

Brian Strutton, BALPA General Secretary, said: “We have put forward tough measures such as part-time and part-year working which would have significantly reduced the need for compulsory redundancies. Rather than considering these proposals easyJet have walked away.”

easyJet said they had a legal obligation to pay the dividend after a resolution was passed at its February AGM and the dividend was paid in March.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO, said: “We have had to take the very difficult decision to close our Stansted base as a result of the unprecedented impact of the pandemic and related travel restrictions, compounded by quarantine measures in the UK which are impacting demand for travel.

“We have been able to identify ways to significantly reduce the number of proposed compulsory redundancies through providing enhanced voluntary redundancy packages for all UK crew alongside additional options including base transfers where possible with the aim of reducing the number of job losses overall.”

They are contacting customers who were due to fly. The International Air Transport Association thinks that passenger demand will not reach 2019 levels until 2024.

Jet2 has announced plans to make 102 pilots redundant across most of its bases. Jet2 is based at Leeds-Bradford airport and one of its crew bases is at London Stansted.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Dunmow released on bail

Loving farewell for Elsenham lollipop man

Dusty Clark was a lollipop man at Elsenham Primary School for 18 years. Photo: Supplied by Dusty''s family.

Socially distanced outdoor sing for The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices

Members of The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices got together for an outdoor sing in their new fleeces! Picture: Andy King

Police gift Ollie a birthday surprise in Dunmow he’ll never forget

Ollie Smith in Dunmow with members of Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: Essex Police

Call for artists to apply for £10,000 environmental commission

Beautiful trees at Weald Essex Country Park, where a number of plantings are due to take place in autumn 2020. Photo: PAUL STARR Photographer.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Dunmow released on bail

Loving farewell for Elsenham lollipop man

Dusty Clark was a lollipop man at Elsenham Primary School for 18 years. Photo: Supplied by Dusty''s family.

Socially distanced outdoor sing for The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices

Members of The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices got together for an outdoor sing in their new fleeces! Picture: Andy King

Police gift Ollie a birthday surprise in Dunmow he’ll never forget

Ollie Smith in Dunmow with members of Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: Essex Police

Call for artists to apply for £10,000 environmental commission

Beautiful trees at Weald Essex Country Park, where a number of plantings are due to take place in autumn 2020. Photo: PAUL STARR Photographer.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Protest held at London Stanted airport as easyJet shuts its base

Protestors held a banner at both Stansted and Southend airports to protest at easyJet's decision to shut the bases. Picture: Unite the Union

Police chief on what’s been happening across Uttlesford during August

Women in all ranks at Essex Police. Picture: Janette Rawlingson

Consultation into Essex council workers’ pension fund investments

Coins and housing, a necessary combination for a happy retirement. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saffron Walden swimming pool to reopen on September 1 but Dunmow pool stays shut for now

Swimming pool. Picture: Pixabay.

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance chief executive shortlisted for Charity Times award

Jane Gurney, Chief Executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance