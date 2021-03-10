Published: 7:00 AM March 10, 2021

A scheme to gather Easter eggs for those in need of a treat is underway.

Debbie Hasler and Amelia Willett are hoping to replicate the success of their Christmas campaign, through the Facebook group Dunmow And Surrounding Areas Pay It Forward.

The Great Dunmow Co-op has an area set aside for anyone who wants to donate a chocolate egg.

Amelia said: "It's the first time we are doing it for Easter. We had such an overwhelming response for Christmas that I was hoping we would have to same again."

She added: "If children would like to draw an Easter chick or bunny they are more than welcome to."

The eggs will be distributed to care homes, to children of key workers and to children who are in families that are in need of support.

Felsted resident Amelia said she might get dressed as the Easter bunny for the delivery round.











